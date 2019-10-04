About this product

Claybourne Small Bud Premium Quarter Ounce - The Original



Packed with premium indoor small buds in a ‘no frills’ glass jar, perfect for those looking for higher quantities of bud.

_____



Wedding Cake is the cross of Triangle Kush and Animal Mints. This delectable treat is rich with tangy sweet earth and pepper. Enjoy this double dose of dense dankness with care, as certain farms have noted extremely high THC content.