About this product
An ultimate mix of sweet and crunchy in every bite. The perfect combination of flavor to satisfy your sweet tooth! Made with organic milk chocolate topped with chopped walnuts and and pure maple crystals.
Our handcrafted bars deliver a consistent experience while preserving the chocolates’ high-quality flavor and texture. You can really taste and feel the difference when you enjoy our chocolate
About this brand
Coast Cannabis Co.
COAST CANNABIS Co.™ provides an unrivaled experience full of adventure, excitement, rejuvenation & inspiration for all lifestyles to enjoy!