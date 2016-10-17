About this strain
Mars OG is one spacey indica. Coming out of the California Bay Area, Mars OG has been given its planetary name in reference to its growing conditions. Planetary strains refer to strains which began indoors and were moved outdoors to complete the grow cycle in more natural conditions. The end result is a dense bud with a high flower-to-leaf ratio that produces a heavy-handed body buzz. With a hearty, thick taste and pungent smell, Mars OG will take away your pains and easily put you to sleep.
Mars OG effects
Reported by real people like you
168 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
59% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
56% of people report feeling sleepy
Happy
48% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
36% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
20% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
7% of people report feeling dizzy
Pain
35% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
35% of people say it helps with stress
Insomnia
33% of people say it helps with insomnia
THC Strength
17% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
