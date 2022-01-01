About this product
Ethanol Extracted Crude Cannabis Oil: 500mg. This product is intended for oral consumption only, do not inhale. Rick Simpson Oil, or RSO, is a cannabis concentrate used for many different medical benefits according to patients and consumers. It has a thick, syrupy consistency and can be applied as a topical or ingested in food or drinks.
D9THC: 72.3% THCV: 0.5% CBD: 0.2% CBG: 2.7% CBC: 0.8% This product is intended for oral consumption only, do not inhale.
About this brand
Commonwealth Alternative Care (CAC)
Commonwealth Alternative Care was founded in 2017, intent on making sure patients - and now recreational consumers- have access to the best cannabis products in Massachusetts. Our storefront locations in Brockton and Taunton gladly welcome both MA MMJ patients as well as Adult-Use consumers with our Cambridge Medical-Only location will be opening mid-2022.
Products by Commonwealth Alternative Care are available throughout the state of Massachusetts through our dispensary partners. We offer a variety of flower, pre-rolls, concentrates and vapes.
