Ethanol Extracted Crude Cannabis Oil: 500mg. This product is intended for oral consumption only, do not inhale. Rick Simpson Oil, or RSO, is a cannabis concentrate used for many different medical benefits according to patients and consumers. It has a thick, syrupy consistency and can be applied as a topical or ingested in food or drinks.



D9THC: 72.3% THCV: 0.5% CBD: 0.2% CBG: 2.7% CBC: 0.8%