Introducing new Concrete Jungle 100mg sour gummies, a superior option for those looking to enjoy a live resin THC fruit snack with a sour punch! Made with natural flavors and sustainably sourced gelatin, all our gummies are a treat we know consumers will love if they chose sour or not!
Concrete Jungle Extracts
SMALL BATCH | PREMIUM EXTRACTS | PORTLAND, OR
Our goal is to provide you with premium extracts, at an affordable cost. We do small batch, limited runs with high-quality flower. As native Oregonians, we strive to set industry standards with Pacific Northwest energy.
060-1006785273F
10047196AA8