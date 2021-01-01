A new offering from Cresco, Citrus Daydream will have you dreaming for more! A cross between Lemon Bean and Firewalker OG, this Sativa strain may have you feeling focused, creative, and uplifted. Main terpenes such as Myrcene, Limonene, and Linalool create a taste and aroma profile that features hops, cinnamon, orange, lavender, and chamomile.



Terpenes: Myrcene, Limonene, Linalool

Flavor: Hops, Cinnamon, Orange, Lavender, Chamomile

Reported Effects: Uplifting, Focus, Creative



Cresco Rise shatter available in 1g and .5g. A translucent, glass-like concentrate that "shatters" when tapped on a hard surface. Our shatter always starts with freshly harvested cannabis to maximize cannabinoid and terpene retention and ensure an enjoyable experience every time.



Rise products are derived from sativa strains, known for energizing and uplifting effects. Rise strains pair well with everyday activities like housekeeping, happy hour and physical activity.