Cresco Refresh Live Resin Sauce available in 1g and .5g. A jelly-like consistency comprised of both a syrupy liquid and granular crystals.
Derived from fresh frozen cannabis to ensure maximum cannabinoid and terpene retention, our suite of live concentrates is aromatic and potent.
Reported Effects: Euphoric, Soothing
Flavor: Gas, Sour
Lineage: Diamond OG, Acapulco Gold
Prevalent Terpenes: linalool, myrcene
Among the crown jewels of Cresco’s genetic library, Diamonds & Gold delivers a crystal-clear euphoria intricately intertwined with a deeply soothing physical analgesia. Its dense buds are adorned with a wealth of trichomes, emanating a sharp, sour aroma reminiscent of gasoline and soured limes. A true gem of a strain, Diamonds & Gold is the perfect accompaniment to buff out the day and keep you shining on
*Based on average CoA results
**Reported effects & strain description based on Leafly.com strain data [October 2019]. Individual results may vary.
Cresco
Growing consistent premium cannabis for flower, liquid live resin cartridges, and live solid concentrates. Three different types of strains — Rise, sativas for energy and creativity, Refresh, hybrids for clarity and balance, and Rest, indicas for calm and relaxation — so you can be at your everyday best.
Find our products at a dispensary near you.
