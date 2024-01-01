Gastro Pop Sativa Live Resin Budder 2g

by Cresco
HybridTHC 26%CBD —
About this product

It’s time to pop the question: ready to smoke? Gastro Pop, bred from crossing Apples & Bananas with Grape Gasoline, is a sativa-leaning strain. Top terpenes Myrcene, Caryophyllene, and Humulene create sweet and fruity scents with similar flavors, as well as a woody taste. Putting the pop in Gastro Pop, this strain’s high may fill you with attentiveness, energy and potential relaxation too. Move over coffee, there’s a new star in town.
Cresco Rise Live Resin Budder is available in 500mg, 1g, and 2g. A smooth and creamy concentrate. Derived from fresh frozen cannabis to ensure maximum cannabinoid and terpene retention, our suite of live concentrates is aromatic and potent.
Rise products are derived from sativa strains, known for energizing and uplifting effects. Rise strains pair well with everyday activities like housekeeping, happy hour, and physical activity.

About this strain

Gastro Pop is a modern weed strain from top breeder Compound Genetics. Gastro Pop is a cross of Apples & Bananas and Grape Gas. There are multiple variants of Gastro Pop called phenotypes that are numbered. Top phenos include Gastro Pop #5 and Gastro Pop #28. Compound Genetics considered the parent Grape Gas as one of their 'royal families'—superb for making crosses. Gastro Pop has an elite, dramatic look and spicy, sugary, grape, purple fizzy aroma to match. The indica hybrid effects are perfect for relaxing and stoking the appetite for dinner or dessert. You’ll also find Grape Gas powering Pink Certz, Stay Puft, and Glitter Bomb.

About this brand

Cresco
Growing consistent premium cannabis for flower, liquid live resin cartridges, and live solid concentrates. Three different types of strains — Rise, sativas for energy and creativity, Refresh, hybrids for clarity and balance, and Rest, indicas for calm and relaxation — so you can be at your everyday best.

