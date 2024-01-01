About this product
Gastro Pop Sativa Live Resin Budder 2g
by Cresco
HybridTHC 26%CBD —
About this strain
Gastro Pop is a modern weed strain from top breeder Compound Genetics. Gastro Pop is a cross of Apples & Bananas and Grape Gas. There are multiple variants of Gastro Pop called phenotypes that are numbered. Top phenos include Gastro Pop #5 and Gastro Pop #28. Compound Genetics considered the parent Grape Gas as one of their 'royal families'—superb for making crosses. Gastro Pop has an elite, dramatic look and spicy, sugary, grape, purple fizzy aroma to match. The indica hybrid effects are perfect for relaxing and stoking the appetite for dinner or dessert. You’ll also find Grape Gas powering Pink Certz, Stay Puft, and Glitter Bomb.
