Cresco
Keystone Banana Hybrid LLR Cartridge 500mg
About this product
A new offering from Cresco in the Keystone State, Keystone Banana is a cross between Skilletz and Gelato. This hybrid strain features main terpenes such as Caryophyllene, Myrcene, and Limonene which lead to a nice taste and aroma profile of earthy hops, orange, and cinnamon. Potential uplifting and relaxed effects create a balanced experience that is great for anytime use.
—
Terpenes: Caryophyllene, Myrcene, Limonene
Flavor: Hops, Cinnamon, Orange, Earthy, Pine
Reported Effects: Happy, Uplifting, Relaxed
—
Our Liquid Live Resin is sourced from a single cannabis strain. Nothing added. Nothing taken away. Never separated and never reconstituted; we capture the original full-spectrum effects of fresh flower in the convenience of a cartridge.
Refresh products are derived from a hybrid of sativa and indica strains, which encourage balance and clarity. Refresh strains are good for emerging from afternoon slumps, creative expression and enjoying me time.
—
—
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!