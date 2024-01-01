Drive through the haze with this sativa strain from Cresco Labs, Motor Breath Haze! Motor Breath 15 and Cuban Black Haze teamed up to create a strain with top terpenes Pinene, Ocimene, and Myrcene. An earthy, musky, herbal, gas aroma profile gives way to a sweet, earthy, spicey flavor experience. Calming, relaxing, uplifting potential effects make this a great anytime strain.

--

Cresco Rise Live Resin Sugar is available in 500mg, 1g, and 2g. A shimmery crystalline concentrate. Derived from fresh frozen cannabis to ensure maximum cannabinoid and terpene retention, our suite of live concentrates is aromatic and potent.

--

Rise products are derived from sativa strains, known for energizing and uplifting effects. Rise strains pair well with everyday activities like housekeeping, happy hour, and physical activity.

