Pineapple Express is a wonderfully flavorful hybrid strain, which may combat stress while also aiding in physical relaxation. Its large, resinous buds exude unique scents of sweet pineapple and cedar that coat the palate upon consumption. A great strain for those looking to reduce stress throughout the day. *Based on average COA results **Reported effects & strain description based on Leafly.com strain data [March 2020]. Individual results may vary.

--

Our Liquid Live Resin is sourced from a single cannabis strain. Nothing added. Nothing taken away. We capture the original full-spectrum effects of fresh flower in the convenience of a 1g cartridge. Compatible with all 510 thread batteries.

--

Refresh products are derived from a hybrid of sativa and indica strains, which encourage balance and clarity. Refresh strains are good for emerging from afternoon slumps, creative expression, and enjoying me time.

read more