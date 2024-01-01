RS11 is a hybrid bred from crossing Sunset Sherbert with Pink Guava. Top terpenes Limonene, B-Caryophyllene, and Linalool swirl to create fruit candy explosion of sweet strawberry, lemon, lime and grape with a familiar gassy background. Like any good a hybrid, a rainbow of effects may soon follow, with a spectrum of potential alertness, relaxation, and giggles. See you at the other end.

Cresco Refresh Live Resin Budder is available in 500mg, 1g, and 2g. A smooth and creamy concentrate. Derived from fresh frozen cannabis to ensure maximum cannabinoid and terpene retention, our suite of live concentrates is aromatic and potent.

Refresh products are derived from a hybrid of sativa and indica strains, which encourage balance and clarity. Refresh strains are good for emerging from afternoon slumps, creative expression, and enjoying me time.

