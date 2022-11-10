Our Liquid Live Resin is sourced from a single cannabis strain. Nothing added. Nothing taken away. Never separated and never reconstituted; we capture the original full-spectrum effects of fresh flower in the convenience of a cartridge.



Rise products are derived from sativa strains, known for energizing and uplifting effects. Rise strains pair well with everyday activities like housekeeping, happy hour and physical activity.



Reported Effects: Energetic, Euphoric

Flavor: Blueberry, Sweet

Lineage: East Coast Sour Diesel, Sweet Pink Grapefruit

Prevalent Terpenes: limonene, myrcene



A cross of Sweet Pink Grapefruit and East Coast Sour Diesel, Sour Pink Grapefruit exemplifies quintessential sativa efficacy with its ability to ease stress while stimulating focus. Flavors of honey and tart citrus zest compete to define the flavor profile, especially wonderfull captured in our Liquid Live Resin.



*Based on average CoA results

**Reported effects & strain description based on Leafly.com strain data [October 2019]. Individual results may vary.