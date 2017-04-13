About this strain
Triple Diesel is one of those sativa strains that sure feels a lot like an indica. In smaller doses, its mental effects can be active enough to leave you focused and thoughtful, but taken in higher amounts, this strain will lead to a complete brain vacation. Its cross is the result of three diesel favorites: Sour Diesel, Strawberry Diesel and NYC Diesel, which is apparent in its sweet, stinky aroma. If you like that diesel kick, both in aroma and head effects, this is the trifecta for you.
Triple Diesel effects
Reported by real people like you
55 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
61% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
54% of people report feeling euphoric
Focused
38% of people report feeling focused
Dry mouth
43% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
20% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
10% of people report feeling anxious
Pain
32% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
32% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
27% of people say it helps with depression
