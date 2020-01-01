 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Brands
  3. Culta

Culta

Is this your brand?

Claiming is easy and so is setting up your profile.

claim your brand

About Culta

Culta prides itself on creating a premium cannabis experience crafted by the most talented growers and scientists working in the cannabis industry. Our passion, dedication, and expertise come together to produce products of the highest quality. We care for, harvest, and trim all of our plants with love - by hand, and our plants are raised in a healthy, all-natural growing medium. Our cannabinoid and terpene isolates are rigorously tested for safety and quality. Our concentrates and extracts are born from our own finely crafted cannabis strains. We would never sell a product we wouldn't be proud to use ourselves!

In stores nearby

Zen Leaf - Germantown

Zen Leaf - Germantown

4.413

Germantown, MD

14.1 mi away

Potomac Holistics

Potomac Holistics

4.446

Rockville, MD

14.5 mi away

Bloom Medicinals

Bloom Medicinals

4.935

Germantown, MD

15.4 mi away

Cartridges

more products

Flower

more products

Solvent

more products

Available in

United States, Maryland, Arizona