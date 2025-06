Developed by our Scientific Board and based on an independent observational study, Curio Sleep TabletsTM uses patented pulse technology** for sustained release that helps promote healthy sleep. Our patented pulse-release technology** doses in two stages: immediately and again in about three hours. We use CO2 cannabis oil extracted exclusively from Curio WellnessTM flower. As needed, take one tablet approximately 30 minutes before bed. It is recommended to avoid eating within two hours of use. (*U.S. Pat. No. 11,654,130) ( *U.S. Pat. No. 11,779,563) 5mg CBN:10mg THC per tablet.

read more