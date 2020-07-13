Ferg666
Great place with great deals
Ferg666 thanks so much for shopping with us and glad you enjoy the deals!
To honor our military service members we offer 22% off every day for Veterans. We offer 20% off discounts for people that receive SDI or SSDI. We offer an industry discount to patients who work in the cannabis industry. We also offer 20% off to patients over the age of 55 or under the age 18. Students currently enrolled in school are also eligible for a 20% off discount! Every patient visiting for the first time will receive 10% off their entire order! Bring a friend to the shop and we'll give you a free preroll!
(Must bring in documentation to keep on file for SDI, SSDI, Veteran's status, student status, etc. Please bring these documents with you when you visit!)
Have now had mulitple orders not be fulfilled. From purchases that weren't "in the system" properly (all they had to do were slap some stickers on a bag that they said was available over phone, then said was unavailable upon arrival), to product being listed available, when it is been sold out. Only reason to check this place out is the 22% off. When thats gone, this shop is a good laugh for me when driving down 140.
Peteloomis we are sorry to hear about your experience. Order online and then wait for a confirmation that your order has been filled. Being 710 weekend items are selling out fast. We are sorry you missed out but glad you enjoy the 22% off discount.
Love this place ❤️. Amongst the 12+ Maryland dispensaries that I've been to over the past 2 years, Living Room is definitely in the top 3. Their point system for credits is #1 statewide. The 20% discount for the over 55 crowd is very generous, considering only KIP in Cockeysville offers the same 20%, but you must be 65. Curbside service since Covid-19...very efficient. I'm strictly a flower smoker...so I can't comment on their other products. Like all the dispensaries, Living Room from time to time goes thru a dry period. But when they're on...they are on. They are knocking it out of the park this week.
StonyEnd we appreciate you shopping with us.
I’m a caregiver, they declined to service my patient because I didn’t have her medical card in hand. This has never happened before at any Dispensary I’ve been to for any patient. Maybe I overlooked a disclaimer but from what I saw it’s not posted anywhere on menus or websites. They also say 22% off everything if you use curbside pickup but that’s not true, certain items are exempt...again, not disclosed anywhere
Rolling_Stoned23 we need you to have a Caregiver ID and your patients number if they are a first time patient, we can't verify allotment in the State site without that and its the same at every dispensary in MD. We have a small handful of menu items not discounted but this is marked accordingly. Email us at info@thelvrm.com so we can make any confusion we caused up to you.
I just used the delivery service for the first time and it was super easy and fast. I placed my order. The next morning they called and went over my order and address with me to make sure that it was correct. I received a text from the dispensary and a call from the driver when the driver left to let me know that it would be about 15 minutes and to make sure I was home. It was delivered and correct! So easy and so worth it if you live within 10 miles and are spending $100! Thanks Living Room for making it so easy and quick. Especially when it's hard for someone to get out . Patients like me really appreciate it!
Tregirl79 we are so glad you had a good experience with our delivery service. Can't wait to hear about your next visit!