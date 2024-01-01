Gary Payton Live Resin Cake Icing 1G

by Dabstract
HybridTHC 22%CBD —
Gary Payton is an Hybrid strain created by crossing The Y x Snowman. This strain offers a terpene profile featuring caryophyllene, limonene, a-maaliene, a-bulnesene and selinadiene; creating a flavor combination of sweet, cinnamon, pepper and spicy notes. It's grown at Grow Op Farms. Get the full flavor experience with our Cake Icing. With its whipped texture and high terpene content, Live Resin Cake Icing offers a flavorful and potent experience.

A collab between Cookies and Kenny Dumetz of Powerzzzup Genetics, Gary Payton is a highly coveted hybrid marijuana strain bred by Powerzzzup Genetics and named after the NBA Hall of Famer. Combining the Y and Snowman breeds a potent, flavorful, and colorful strain. It has high amounts of THC and almost no CBD, and middle-of-the-road effects that provide an even-keeled experience. Gary Payton has won multiple cannabis cup awards, including 1st place in the 2022 Errl Cup in Arizona in hash form and 2nd in 2022’s The Emerald Cup; strains made from Gary Payton have also garnered wins in Oklahoma and Oregon.

Dabstract
Dabstract got its start in a small town in central Washington in 2014. Bootstrapping since the beginning, brothers Dylan and Derek Thiel emerged from the legacy market, hyper-focused on perfecting the extraction process to bring the best products to market. What started as experiments in a garage turned into one of the most awarded and premier brands in Washington. We value terpenes over cannabinoids, focusing on terpene preservation throughout all of our processes. Each genetic is selected based on its unique terpene profile. We start with only the highest quality material, flash frozen at its peak. Fire in, fire out!
