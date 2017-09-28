DABWOODS DISPOSABLE 1G PINEAPPLE KUSH

by Dabwoods
HybridTHC 18%CBD —
Strain rating:

About this product

Pineapple Kush, a versatile hybrid strain, offers a potential blend of uplifting and calming effects, making it an ideal choice for those seeking relaxation and stress relief. Its unique combination of tropical aromas and flavors creates a multisensory experience, with the fragrance reminiscent of fresh pineapple and refreshing mint, subtly enhanced by undertones of caramel sweetness. Known for its ability to soothe the mind and body, Pineapple Kush invites users into a state of tranquility, gently easing away tension and promoting a sense of serenity.

About this strain

Pineapple Kush is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Pineapple with Master Kush. Pineapple Kush produces cerebral effects accompanied by a light body sensation. The flavor of this strain has been described as a subtle and sweet pineapple taste with minty undertones. Growers say this strain grows in buds that are brown, green, and covered with amber crystals. Medical marijuana patients choose Pineapple Kush to relieve symptoms associated with headaches, muscle spasms, stress and PTSD.

About this brand

Logo for the brand Dabwoods
Dabwoods
Dabwoods is a lifestyle company dedicated to uplifting, inspiring and empowering the cannabis community. Our unique value proposition lies in creating high quality products with deep cultural relevance that acts as a catalyst for creativity amongst our customers. We are on a mission to cultivate and nurture an environment of positive energy by providing exceptional goods and services that help people unlock their potential – all while maintaining responsible consumption practices. Our vision is to become the leading lifestyle brand synonymous with empowerment, creativity, innovation, connection and health & wellbeing within the cannabis space.
