Buzz Cannabis
Buzz Cannabis
dispensary
Recreational

Buzz Cannabis

San DiegoCalifornia
2242.5 miles away
2131 products | Last updated:

Shop by category

You recently viewed

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Flower

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Shop by strain type

Loading...

Indica

Loading...

Sativa

Loading...

Hybrid

Concentrates

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Edibles

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Cartridges

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Pre-rolls

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Accessories

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Other

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Want to see more?

This button will take you to the full dispensary menu.
shop all

About this dispensary

Buzz Cannabis

Buzz Cannabis is the #1 marijuana store serving Greater San Diego CA and the surrounding communities. Located in Mission Valley, we offer the best customer service in San Diego and the widest selection of weed products and cannabis strains. Veteran and student discounts available. Become a BUZZ Loyalty Member and earn 10% back on every purchase! BUZZ Daily Deals: 🐝 Monday Madness - Get 30% off the entire store. 🐝 Daily Happy Hour - Get 30% off the entire store from 7a-9a and 3p-5p. 🐝 Double Point Tuesdays - Loyalty Members Earn 20% Back All discounts are applied in store and are not valid with any other offer.

Leafly member since 2024

Followers: 1
2605 Camino del Rio S Suite 100, San Diego, CA
Send a message
Call (619) 269-6130
Visit website
License C10-0001094-LIC
Veteran discountRecreational

Hours and Info (PT)

sunday
7am - 9pm
monday
7am - 9pm
tuesday
7am - 9pm
wednesday
7am - 9pm
thursday
7am - 9pm
friday
7am - 9pm
saturday
7am - 9pm

Photos of Buzz Cannabis

Show all photos

0 Reviews of Buzz Cannabis

Stay In Touch

Receive updates on new products, special offers, and industry news.

By providing us with your email address, you agree to Leafly's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Leafly mobile app
Get high for less.
Download the Leafly app.
Download Leafly: Marijuana Reviews on the App Store
Download Leafly Marijuana Reviews on Google Play

* Statements made on this website have not been evaluated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. Information provided by this website or this company is not a substitute for individual medical advice.

© 2024 Leafly, LLC
Leafly and the Leafly logo are registered trademarks of Leafly, LLC. All Rights Reserved.