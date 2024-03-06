Buzz Cannabis is the #1 marijuana store serving Greater San Diego CA and the surrounding communities. Located in Mission Valley, we offer the best customer service in San Diego and the widest selection of weed products and cannabis strains. Veteran and student discounts available. Become a BUZZ Loyalty Member and earn 10% back on every purchase! BUZZ Daily Deals: 🐝 Monday Madness - Get 30% off the entire store. 🐝 Daily Happy Hour - Get 30% off the entire store from 7a-9a and 3p-5p. 🐝 Double Point Tuesdays - Loyalty Members Earn 20% Back All discounts are applied in store and are not valid with any other offer.