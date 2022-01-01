A Twoobie™ with two .75G hemp CBD doobies nestled together in a single tube.



Made with only the finest 100% USDA Organic hemp flower, responsibly grown right here in the USA. High in CBD and rich with terpenes. No additives or pesticides. No nicotine or tobacco. No trim or shake. A simple paper filter. All wrapped up in 100% natural papers and folded at the end to keep the good stuff in. Just a classic recipe that keeps your soul light and your head right.