The Mom Grass Anytime Formula is a 100% Organic full spectrum CBG tincture infused with a hint of mint. CBG is the mother of all cannabinoids, the building block for THC and CBD. It’s extra special. Rare and powerful. A bit of a mystery. Just like the moms in our lives. Drop into this refreshing tincture anytime of the day to chill out your body and tune in your mind.



It’s Mom Grass, in a bottle. Our formula for the type of calm that turns your creativity on. A grounding drop that will lift you up. A nudge of equanimity and gentle mental focus. You’ll stay light on your toes–morning, noon or night, and whenever inspiration tends to strike. The best part? You don’t have to be a mom to get turned on by our latest drop. Mother’s latest little helper is known to bring it home for anyone, anytime.