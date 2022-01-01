About this product
The Mom Grass Anytime Formula is a 100% Organic full spectrum CBG tincture infused with a hint of mint. CBG is the mother of all cannabinoids, the building block for THC and CBD. It’s extra special. Rare and powerful. A bit of a mystery. Just like the moms in our lives. Drop into this refreshing tincture anytime of the day to chill out your body and tune in your mind.
It’s Mom Grass, in a bottle. Our formula for the type of calm that turns your creativity on. A grounding drop that will lift you up. A nudge of equanimity and gentle mental focus. You’ll stay light on your toes–morning, noon or night, and whenever inspiration tends to strike. The best part? You don’t have to be a mom to get turned on by our latest drop. Mother’s latest little helper is known to bring it home for anyone, anytime.
About this brand
Dad Grass
Dad Grass is reviving the mellow sensibility of the casual smoke. Our 100% Organic hemp flower, pre rolled joints and tinctures serve up a clean buzz without the fuss. Our special collections of merch and apparel pay tribute to the timeless staples of dad style. Past, present and future. Like your dad’s stash, we keep things easy and dependable, never fancy or complicated.