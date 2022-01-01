About this product
Five perfectly rolled .7G CBG joints neatly lined up in a sturdy little pack and sealed for long-lasting freshness.
CBG is the mother of all cannabinoids, the building block for THC and CBD and the key ingredient in our new Mom Grass pre rolled joints. It’s extra special. Rare and powerful. A bit of a mystery. Just like the moms in our lives.
About this brand
Dad Grass
Dad Grass is reviving the mellow sensibility of the casual smoke. Our 100% Organic hemp flower, pre rolled joints and tinctures serve up a clean buzz without the fuss. Our special collections of merch and apparel pay tribute to the timeless staples of dad style. Past, present and future. Like your dad’s stash, we keep things easy and dependable, never fancy or complicated.