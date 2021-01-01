Loading…
Dank Clouds

Famous Brandz Cheech & Chong Anthony

About this product

Famous Brandz Cheech & Chong Anthony Novelty Glass from the 'Up In Smoke' collection is the ideal rig for concentrates and dry flowers.
• Rigs Emblazoned With 'Cheech & Chong’s Up In Smoke' Iconic Movie Logo
• Thick, Handblown Glass & Premium Design
• Quartz Nail & 18mm Dome
• Comes In A Collector’s Box With Carry Handle
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!