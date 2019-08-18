About this product
Grate Runtz is a balanced strain consisting of Zkittlez, Gelato, Grape Ape, and OG Kush. Now, this melting pot of legendary cannabis strains are ready to enjoy in the form of a sweet yet creamy delta 8 gummy — perfect for taking the stress out of any situation.
- Total Delta 8 THC Content: 1000mg
- Delta 8 THC Content Per Gummy: 25mg
- Gummies Per Pack: 40 pieces
- Vegan
Delta-8 THC is known for its potential calming and euphoric effects that may result in a relaxed state of mind. If new to THC, we recommend starting with 5mg and waiting an hour before taking more.
About this strain
Bred by Dungeon Vault Genetics, Gorilla Grapes is a cross of Original Glue and Vino OG. It is a THC-dominant hybrid with a sweet grape flavor and diesel undertones. Medium-sized buds are olive-colored with deep purple and red hues, all covered with a sticky layer of white trichomes.
Gorilla Grapes effects
Reported by real people like you
57 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
80% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
71% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
54% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
33% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
10% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
1% of people report feeling anxious
Anxiety
29% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
28% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
24% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
17% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Delta Munchies
Delta Munchies specializes in delta 8 and HHC products. Including vapes, gummies, prerolls, and tinctures all made with potent delta-8 oil that is complemented with natural and cannabis-derived terpenes.
Delta Munchies is a cumulative number of award-winning brands that have been cultivating cannabis for over 15 years. With the industry’s increase in popularity, legality, and technology, we have been able to pivot into concentrates and luckily fell into the extraordinary world of delta-8. Based out of Los Angeles, CA, our free-thinking vision has long been to merge the rebellious, uplifted, and free-spirited nature of cannabis culture into a fun, accessible, and friendly approach for all audiences. Delta Munchies was created to see this vision come to fruition, with zero compromises in quality, integrity, and creativity.
As a brand, Delta Munchies seeks to educate and inform consumers about the quality and safety protocols that are met along with proper practices that sometimes aren’t apparent in the industry. Our delta-8 is made here at home and is derived from 100% American hemp. By using third-party full panel DEA-certified lab tests, we ensure our audience enjoys the cleanest and most potent delta-8 on the market. We do this modestly and respectfully but with a firm belief that quality and safety are the most critical responsibilities for a healthy brand. Putting these values into play pushes us to achieve our best. We invite you to join us to experience the wonderful world of delta-8 and see all the benefits it can bring to you.
