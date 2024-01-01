Voda's Up Up and Away are the gummies you deserve, but also the ones you need right now. They're like the Justice League of Sweets, with a terpene percentage of 6.50% and the power team of Caryophyllene, Humulene, and Limonene. THC and CBG levels are at a super 72.27% and 3.00%, making them the perfect sidekick for your mood-lifting adventures. So put on your cape, grab a tin, and enjoy the flavor ride of these superhero gummies.

