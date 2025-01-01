About this product
🧸 CBD Mixed Gummies – 5000MG 🌿
💪 Highly Potent Formula
Each gummy is carefully infused with the optimum amount of CBD for consistent effectiveness and maximum results.
🌙 Natural Relief & Relaxation
Experience the natural benefits of CBD for a peaceful, restful sleep and overall well-being support.
🧠 Enhanced Focus & Clarity
Enjoy the potential cognitive benefits of CBD for improved focus and mental clarity.
🦵 Joint & Muscle Support
CBD may help support joint and muscle health, promoting an active lifestyle.
🧪 Lab-Tested for Quality & Safety
Rest easy knowing that our CBD Mixed Gummies are rigorously tested for superior quality and safety.
📋 DIRECTIONS:
Take 1 to 3 gummies every 6 hours or as needed.
🍬 INGREDIENTS:
Corn Syrup, Sugar, Corn Starch, Beef Gelatine, Citric Acid, Tartaric Acid, Malic Acid, Artificial Flavor, Colors (Titanium Dioxide, Yellow No.5, Red No.40, Blue No.1), CBD Extract
📦 SIZE:
5000MG (per jar)
CBD Mixed Gummies 5000MG
DiscreetsmokerHemp CBD edibles
order on brand's website
Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Get it right to your door
About this brand
Discreetsmoker
At DiscreetSmoker.com, we understand the importance of enjoying your smoking experience with subtlety and sophistication. Our curated selection of discreet smoking accessories and innovative products are designed to fit seamlessly into your lifestyle, whether you're at home, at work, or on the go. From sleek, odor-controlling devices to stylish carrying cases, we provide everything you need to smoke confidently without drawing unwanted attention. Embrace a smarter, more private way to enjoy your moments with DiscreetSmoker.com—where discretion meets quality
