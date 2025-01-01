About this product
MJ Arsenal x A Good Witch – The Shelley (Halloween Series) 🧙♀️✨
Unleash your inner magic with The Shelley, a whimsical limited-edition bubbler designed in collaboration with A Good Witch (@agoodwitchofficial). This mystical mini water pipe blends playful aesthetics with premium performance—crafted for those who love a touch of witchy wonder in their rituals.
🔮 Key Features
Enchanting Witch Hat Design 🎩
A charming take on the traditional bubbler—shaped like a witch’s hat to bring spooky-season magic to your sessions all year long.
Compact & Effective 📏
Measuring just 5" x 5", The Shelley offers smooth, filtered hits in a hand-held design that’s perfect for everyday use or display.
Premium Borosilicate Glass 🔥
Made from 100% borosilicate glass for clean flavor, heat resistance, and lasting durability.
Handmade Craftsmanship 🖐️
Each piece is individually hand-crafted, ensuring every Shelley is one-of-a-kind in detail and form.
Limited Edition Release 🧡
Produced in very limited quantities—this collector’s item won’t last long. Once it's gone, it’s gone!
📦 Specifications
Product Dimensions: 5" x 5"
Box Dimensions: 5.5" x 5.5" x 5.5"
Retail Unit: One (1) Limited Edition Bubbler
Whether you’re a seasoned collector or a fan of magical design, The Shelley casts a spell of elegance and functionality. Perfect for spooky season—or any season—this piece is a must-have for fans of the mystical, the whimsical, and the extraordinary. 🌙💨
⚠️ This product and all items on our site are intended for legal use only.
Unleash your inner magic with The Shelley, a whimsical limited-edition bubbler designed in collaboration with A Good Witch (@agoodwitchofficial). This mystical mini water pipe blends playful aesthetics with premium performance—crafted for those who love a touch of witchy wonder in their rituals.
🔮 Key Features
Enchanting Witch Hat Design 🎩
A charming take on the traditional bubbler—shaped like a witch’s hat to bring spooky-season magic to your sessions all year long.
Compact & Effective 📏
Measuring just 5" x 5", The Shelley offers smooth, filtered hits in a hand-held design that’s perfect for everyday use or display.
Premium Borosilicate Glass 🔥
Made from 100% borosilicate glass for clean flavor, heat resistance, and lasting durability.
Handmade Craftsmanship 🖐️
Each piece is individually hand-crafted, ensuring every Shelley is one-of-a-kind in detail and form.
Limited Edition Release 🧡
Produced in very limited quantities—this collector’s item won’t last long. Once it's gone, it’s gone!
📦 Specifications
Product Dimensions: 5" x 5"
Box Dimensions: 5.5" x 5.5" x 5.5"
Retail Unit: One (1) Limited Edition Bubbler
Whether you’re a seasoned collector or a fan of magical design, The Shelley casts a spell of elegance and functionality. Perfect for spooky season—or any season—this piece is a must-have for fans of the mystical, the whimsical, and the extraordinary. 🌙💨
⚠️ This product and all items on our site are intended for legal use only.
MJ Arsenal x A Good Witch - The Shelley Halloween Series
DiscreetsmokerBubblers
order on brand's website
Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Get it right to your door
About this product
MJ Arsenal x A Good Witch – The Shelley (Halloween Series) 🧙♀️✨
Unleash your inner magic with The Shelley, a whimsical limited-edition bubbler designed in collaboration with A Good Witch (@agoodwitchofficial). This mystical mini water pipe blends playful aesthetics with premium performance—crafted for those who love a touch of witchy wonder in their rituals.
🔮 Key Features
Enchanting Witch Hat Design 🎩
A charming take on the traditional bubbler—shaped like a witch’s hat to bring spooky-season magic to your sessions all year long.
Compact & Effective 📏
Measuring just 5" x 5", The Shelley offers smooth, filtered hits in a hand-held design that’s perfect for everyday use or display.
Premium Borosilicate Glass 🔥
Made from 100% borosilicate glass for clean flavor, heat resistance, and lasting durability.
Handmade Craftsmanship 🖐️
Each piece is individually hand-crafted, ensuring every Shelley is one-of-a-kind in detail and form.
Limited Edition Release 🧡
Produced in very limited quantities—this collector’s item won’t last long. Once it's gone, it’s gone!
📦 Specifications
Product Dimensions: 5" x 5"
Box Dimensions: 5.5" x 5.5" x 5.5"
Retail Unit: One (1) Limited Edition Bubbler
Whether you’re a seasoned collector or a fan of magical design, The Shelley casts a spell of elegance and functionality. Perfect for spooky season—or any season—this piece is a must-have for fans of the mystical, the whimsical, and the extraordinary. 🌙💨
⚠️ This product and all items on our site are intended for legal use only.
Unleash your inner magic with The Shelley, a whimsical limited-edition bubbler designed in collaboration with A Good Witch (@agoodwitchofficial). This mystical mini water pipe blends playful aesthetics with premium performance—crafted for those who love a touch of witchy wonder in their rituals.
🔮 Key Features
Enchanting Witch Hat Design 🎩
A charming take on the traditional bubbler—shaped like a witch’s hat to bring spooky-season magic to your sessions all year long.
Compact & Effective 📏
Measuring just 5" x 5", The Shelley offers smooth, filtered hits in a hand-held design that’s perfect for everyday use or display.
Premium Borosilicate Glass 🔥
Made from 100% borosilicate glass for clean flavor, heat resistance, and lasting durability.
Handmade Craftsmanship 🖐️
Each piece is individually hand-crafted, ensuring every Shelley is one-of-a-kind in detail and form.
Limited Edition Release 🧡
Produced in very limited quantities—this collector’s item won’t last long. Once it's gone, it’s gone!
📦 Specifications
Product Dimensions: 5" x 5"
Box Dimensions: 5.5" x 5.5" x 5.5"
Retail Unit: One (1) Limited Edition Bubbler
Whether you’re a seasoned collector or a fan of magical design, The Shelley casts a spell of elegance and functionality. Perfect for spooky season—or any season—this piece is a must-have for fans of the mystical, the whimsical, and the extraordinary. 🌙💨
⚠️ This product and all items on our site are intended for legal use only.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Discreetsmoker
At DiscreetSmoker.com, we understand the importance of enjoying your smoking experience with subtlety and sophistication. Our curated selection of discreet smoking accessories and innovative products are designed to fit seamlessly into your lifestyle, whether you're at home, at work, or on the go. From sleek, odor-controlling devices to stylish carrying cases, we provide everything you need to smoke confidently without drawing unwanted attention. Embrace a smarter, more private way to enjoy your moments with DiscreetSmoker.com—where discretion meets quality
Notice a problem?Report this item