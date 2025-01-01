MJ Arsenal x A Good Witch – The Shelley (Halloween Series) 🧙‍♀️✨

Unleash your inner magic with The Shelley, a whimsical limited-edition bubbler designed in collaboration with A Good Witch (@agoodwitchofficial). This mystical mini water pipe blends playful aesthetics with premium performance—crafted for those who love a touch of witchy wonder in their rituals.



🔮 Key Features



Enchanting Witch Hat Design 🎩

A charming take on the traditional bubbler—shaped like a witch’s hat to bring spooky-season magic to your sessions all year long.



Compact & Effective 📏

Measuring just 5" x 5", The Shelley offers smooth, filtered hits in a hand-held design that’s perfect for everyday use or display.



Premium Borosilicate Glass 🔥

Made from 100% borosilicate glass for clean flavor, heat resistance, and lasting durability.



Handmade Craftsmanship 🖐️

Each piece is individually hand-crafted, ensuring every Shelley is one-of-a-kind in detail and form.



Limited Edition Release 🧡

Produced in very limited quantities—this collector’s item won’t last long. Once it's gone, it’s gone!



📦 Specifications



Product Dimensions: 5" x 5"



Box Dimensions: 5.5" x 5.5" x 5.5"



Retail Unit: One (1) Limited Edition Bubbler



Whether you’re a seasoned collector or a fan of magical design, The Shelley casts a spell of elegance and functionality. Perfect for spooky season—or any season—this piece is a must-have for fans of the mystical, the whimsical, and the extraordinary. 🌙💨



⚠️ This product and all items on our site are intended for legal use only.

