Baby Turtle | Pre-Roll | 1g

by District Cannabis
HybridTHC 25%CBD —
Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Not available
Currently unavailable
We couldn’t find this item at any stores nearby. Check back later or view similar products.
view similar products

About this product

Baby Turtle crosses KK with Jokerz 31 creating a palate of citrus and gas, accented with earth and pine. This potent strain that provides a relaxing, well-rounded high tailored for an end-of-day session that will kick-start your night.

About this strain

Baby Turtle is a hybrid weed strain bred by Wiz Khalifa’s Khalifa Kush team, and made from a genetic cross of ​​Khalifa Kush x Jokerz #31. This is a potent, relaxing strain deserving of a spot in a lineup of “straight GAS,” with the bag appeal of purple and green buds in a blizzard of trichomes to match. Baby Turtle exudes a blend of pine, lemon, earth, and sour gas notes. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Baby Turtle, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Something not right? Suggest an edit
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand District Cannabis
District Cannabis
Shop products
As District aims to expand its recognition, we never want to forget our roots. It all started for us in the nation’s capital, and we hope to replicate the approachability that bonded us with the diverse mix of characters that make Washington, D.C., the vibrant city we are proud to represent.

Our family-owned business is one of the few vertically integrated cannabis companies in the DMV that isn’t a large MSO. Our goal is to offer quality medicine at an affordable price. However, we believe that cannabis can be both an essential medicine and an enjoyable experience. While we take the creation of our product seriously, once the hard part is over and the cannabis is ready to be packaged for market, we like to have a little fun.

We do not try to have the flashiest packaging or devise expensive tech gimmicks for our customers. Instead, we aim to provide a warm and friendly experience, like a hug from a loved one, a bowl of chicken noodle soup from your favorite neighbor, or the smell of your mom’s famous (at least to us) cinnamon rolls.

District Cannabis, The Nation’s Cannabis.
Notice a problem?Report this item