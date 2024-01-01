About this product
Baby Turtle | Pre-Roll | 1g
HybridTHC 25%CBD —
Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Not available
view similar products
Currently unavailableWe couldn’t find this item at any stores nearby. Check back later or view similar products.
About this product
About this strain
Baby Turtle is a hybrid weed strain bred by Wiz Khalifa’s Khalifa Kush team, and made from a genetic cross of Khalifa Kush x Jokerz #31. This is a potent, relaxing strain deserving of a spot in a lineup of “straight GAS,” with the bag appeal of purple and green buds in a blizzard of trichomes to match. Baby Turtle exudes a blend of pine, lemon, earth, and sour gas notes. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Baby Turtle, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Something not right? Suggest an edit
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Notice a problem?Report this item