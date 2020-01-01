 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  3. District Cannabis
About District Cannabis

District Cannabis has no celebrity endorser. We have no fancy packaging or slick advertising campaign. In fact, our visual identity seems to constantly change… What we do have is 20 years of experience, hand selected genetics and a lab setup that would make Dr. Frankenstein cry. We have pride for the city we share a name with and a passion for the plants we grow. We have a simple philosophy; you should know exactly what you’re smoking, where it comes from, and how it makes you feel. At the end of the day, it’s not about what’s on the package, it’s about what you put into it. And we put in the work. That’s what it takes to grow with the highest standard.

United States, District of Columbia