Devil Driver Live Resin Sugar 1g

by District Cannabis
HybridTHC 20%CBD —
  • Photo of Devil Driver Live Resin Sugar 1g
Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Not available
Currently unavailable
We couldn’t find this item at any stores nearby. Check back later or view similar products.
view similar products

About this product

Sativa-dominant cross of Melonade x Sundae Driver from Dragons Flame Genetics that produces a palate of mixed berries and kush. Best for daytime, the euphoric and creative effects help with depression or chronic fatigue – suitable for novice or experienced consumers.
--
Made with premium fresh frozen buds, Live Resin Sugar is a potent dabbable concentrate with a consistency similar to wet sugar with the flavor profile of the plant at peak maturity. This product is optimally stored in refrigeration to preserve the high terpene content and is best enjoyed in a vaporizer on the lowest temperature setting.

About this strain

Devil Driver is a sativa-dominant weed strain made from a genetic cross between Melonade and Sundae Driver strains. Devil Driver is 28-30% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Devil Driver effects include energetic, creative, and uplifted. Medical marijuana patients often choose Devil Driver when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, anxiety, and depression. Bred by , bred by Tiki Madman, Devil Driver features flavors like lemon, citrus, and spicy/herbal. The dominant terpene of this strain is limonene. This strain has incredibly resinous, triangle-shaped buds and an intense spicy, lemon-pine aroma. Effect may be intense and visually stimulating. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Devil Driver, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Something not right? Suggest an edit
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand District Cannabis
District Cannabis
Shop products
As District aims to expand its recognition, we never want to forget our roots. It all started for us in the nation’s capital, and we hope to replicate the approachability that bonded us with the diverse mix of characters that make Washington, D.C., the vibrant city we are proud to represent.

Our family-owned business is one of the few vertically integrated cannabis companies in the DMV that isn’t a large MSO. Our goal is to offer quality medicine at an affordable price. However, we believe that cannabis can be both an essential medicine and an enjoyable experience. While we take the creation of our product seriously, once the hard part is over and the cannabis is ready to be packaged for market, we like to have a little fun.

We do not try to have the flashiest packaging or devise expensive tech gimmicks for our customers. Instead, we aim to provide a warm and friendly experience, like a hug from a loved one, a bowl of chicken noodle soup from your favorite neighbor, or the smell of your mom’s famous (at least to us) cinnamon rolls.

District Cannabis, The Nation’s Cannabis.
Notice a problem?Report this item