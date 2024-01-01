Layer Cake Pre-Roll 1g

by District Cannabis
HybridTHC 24%CBD —
Strain rating:

About this product

Cross of Wedding Cake x GMO x (Triangle Kush x Skunk#1) from Swamp Boys Seeds provides a floral palate with fruit accents. Suitable anytime, the uplifting, cerebral effects help with mood disorders. Best for experienced consumers due to high THC. .
-
Designed for the busy cannabis consumer, our pre-roll single pack comes with a single one gram joint, all rolled up and ready to go. Our pre-rolls are made with 100% flower, no trim or shake involved.

About this strain

Layer Cake is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Wedding Cake, GMO, Triangle Kush, and Skunk. Layer Cake is 24% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Layer Cake effects include relaxed, euphoric, and uplifted. Medical marijuana patients often choose Layer Cake when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety, depression, and stress. Bred by Swamp Boys Seeds, Layer Cake features flavors like vanilla, pungent, and skunk. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene. The average price of Layer Cake typically ranges from $27–$50. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Layer Cake, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.


Something not right? Suggest an edit

Select best offer nearby

  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand District Cannabis
District Cannabis
Shop products
To most growers, the flower they harvest is the end of the road. For us, it’s just the beginning.

Our mission is to grow more than the world’s best Cannabis. We’re growing a better world. One that’s more caring, compassionate, understanding, and informed.

Behind every Sour Diesel, Gelato Cake and Lemon Royale Flower is something bigger: our mission to create meaningful, positive change in the world.

To fight for equality within the industry and society. To give those in need access to the medicine they require. To change perceptions about this miraculous plant and the power it contains. To soothe and heal, without hurting Mother Earth.

Every day we learn a bit more about the unlimited potential cannabis holds, and there’s nothing we like more than sharing it with you. Because to us, cannabis is much more than a plant; it’s our chance to change the world, one person, one patient, one policy at a time.
Notice a problem?Report this item