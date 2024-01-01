Violet Sky Flower 3.5g

by District Cannabis
A unique combination of the ever-popular and well-known Khalifa Mints and Gastro Pop strains, Violet Sky offers complex, pungent aroma and delightful blend of fruit, citrus, and herbal flavors that creates a sensory delight. A powerful and enchanting strain that provides a potent high, offering both euphoria and deep relaxation.

About this strain

Hand-selected by the rapper Wiz Khalifa, Violet Sky is a cannabis strain released in 2023 by the brand Khalifa Kush. It's a cross of the cultivars Khalifa Mints and GastroPop. The brand Khalifa Kush spent two years bringing a unique purple-colored flower to market with the KK lineage. Violet Sky is a very high-THC indica hybrid with complex, pungent blend of fruit, citrus, and herbal smells. Violet Sky buds are dense and frosty with purple leaves and orange pistils. Its top terpenes include the funky relaxing myrcene, the lemony limonene, the rare b-ocimene, and more. This genetic combination and flavor palate is best suited to experienced consumers, and medical patients dealing with pain. Be among the first to review the new Violet Sky from Khalifa Kush.

About this brand

District Cannabis
As District aims to expand its recognition, we never want to forget our roots. It all started for us in the nation’s capital, and we hope to replicate the approachability that bonded us with the diverse mix of characters that make Washington, D.C., the vibrant city we are proud to represent.

Our family-owned business is one of the few vertically integrated cannabis companies in the DMV that isn’t a large MSO. Our goal is to offer quality medicine at an affordable price. However, we believe that cannabis can be both an essential medicine and an enjoyable experience. While we take the creation of our product seriously, once the hard part is over and the cannabis is ready to be packaged for market, we like to have a little fun.

We do not try to have the flashiest packaging or devise expensive tech gimmicks for our customers. Instead, we aim to provide a warm and friendly experience, like a hug from a loved one, a bowl of chicken noodle soup from your favorite neighbor, or the smell of your mom’s famous (at least to us) cinnamon rolls.

District Cannabis, The Nation’s Cannabis.
