About this product

A refreshing take on a crisp, classic flavor, let our Watermelon Synergy Dew Drops relieve what ails you. Synergy is a lot more than a buzzword. It’s what makes a whole greater than the sum of it’s parts. And it’s what gives our Synergy Dew Drops their powerful anti-inflammatory and anti-anxiety effects. You see, we formulate all of our Synergy products with a 1:1 ratio of THC and CBD (the cannabinoid most commonly associated with the medical benefits of marijuana). So you get a milder high with noticeable health benefits.



- Synergy products are formulated with both THC and CBD in a 1:1 ratio - For fastest absorption, apply Synergy Dew Drops under your tongue and hold them there for 60 seconds

- Packaged with a clearly demarked dropper for accurate dosing - Delivers a milder high with noticeable health benefits

- Synergy Dew Drops reduce anxiety, pain, inflammation and neurotoxicity

- This tincture provides powerful medical benefits with a low glycemic index

-Dixie Synergy products are triple lab tested for consistency and quality