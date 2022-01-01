About this product
Sweet dreams are made from this. With a special blend of cannabinoids, terpenes, and melatonin - Sleepberry helps you naturally fall asleep and stay asleep longer. Say goodbye to counting sheep and dream the night away.
10 pieces // 10mg CBN: 5mg CBD: 5mg THC: 2mg Melatonin per piece // 100mg CBN: 50mg CBD: 50mg THC: 20mg Melatonin per pack
• Nut-free / Gluten-free / Dairy-free
• Dixie Edibles are triple lab tested for consistency and quality
• Feel the effects faster than other gummies on the market
• Made with MCT oil
10 pieces // 10mg CBN: 5mg CBD: 5mg THC: 2mg Melatonin per piece // 100mg CBN: 50mg CBD: 50mg THC: 20mg Melatonin per pack
• Nut-free / Gluten-free / Dairy-free
• Dixie Edibles are triple lab tested for consistency and quality
• Feel the effects faster than other gummies on the market
• Made with MCT oil
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Dixie Brands
Dixie is the trusted source for innovative, safe, effective and delicious cannabis products. We are proud to provide our customers with products infused with triple lab tested and pure extracted THC. From balms and bath soaks to tinctures and truffles, each of our products offers premium, consistent and reliable results you can trust.
So go ahead. Have a Dixie.
So go ahead. Have a Dixie.