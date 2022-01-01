Sweet dreams are made from this. With a special blend of cannabinoids, terpenes, and melatonin - Sleepberry helps you naturally fall asleep and stay asleep longer. Say goodbye to counting sheep and dream the night away.



10 pieces // 10mg CBN: 5mg CBD: 5mg THC: 2mg Melatonin per piece // 100mg CBN: 50mg CBD: 50mg THC: 20mg Melatonin per pack



• Nut-free / Gluten-free / Dairy-free



• Dixie Edibles are triple lab tested for consistency and quality



• Feel the effects faster than other gummies on the market



• Made with MCT oil