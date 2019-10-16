About this product
About this strain
Bred by Crockett Farms, Banana Split is a sativa-dominant cross of their famous Tangie and Banana Sherbert. Banana Split offers a clean level-headed high suitable for anyone looking to have a productive day. Growers can expect large buds with oversized frosty colas that host a Tangie-derived citrus aroma alongside sweet flavors from Banana Sherbet.
Banana Split effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
About this brand
FOLLOW US
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/dogwalkers.official/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/dogwalkers_official/