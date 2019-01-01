 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…

Dogwalkers

Enjoy The Journey.

Dogwalkers offers a range of pre-rolls made from premium flower and never shake.
Only premium flower. Always finished by hand.
Big Dogs - 0.75g - are for the longer journey.
Every Dogwalkers purchase supports animals in need.
Enjoy The Journey.
About Dogwalkers

Dogwalkers are cannabis pre-rolls inspired by the simple pleasure of leisurely strolls with our special pup, Bailey. We believe the best  pre-rolls offer a moment of unconditional enjoyment, just like a walk around the block with your loyal four-legged friends. That’s why we make Dogwalkers with wholehearted affection. Only premium flower. Always finished by hand. FOLLOW US Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/dogwalkers.official/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/dogwalkers_official/

Available in

United States, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Nevada, Indiana