Strain Lineage: GSC (f.k.a. Girl Scout Cookies) x Do-Si-Dos

Taste/Aroma Notes: A hint of fresh baked cookie with a creamy finish; Sweet with a earthy pine finish; great strain for those looking for an excellent way to wind down after a great workout or spend the remainder of the day relaxing.



Dogwalkers Mini Dog pre-rolls are presented in a convenient tin and hand packed with premium flower; never shake. A portion of proceeds goes to deserving animal shelters across the country. In our Sit line you will find indica or strongly leaning indica-hybrid flower that is always strain specific.