Dope Nailz Lacquer
G-13
Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 18%CBD —
G13 effects
Reported by real people like you
835 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Euphoric
55% of people report feeling euphoric
Happy
54% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
30% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
32% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
18% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
8% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
39% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
30% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
29% of people say it helps with anxiety
