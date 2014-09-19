OG pearl
Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 18%CBD —
OG's Pearl effects
Reported by real people like you
19 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
78% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
73% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
57% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
10% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
5% of people report feeling anxious
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Pain
36% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
26% of people say it helps with stress
Insomnia
21% of people say it helps with insomnia
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!