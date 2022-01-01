Nano Bites - Fruit Flavored Gummies infused with Water-Soluble, Cannabinoid Nanoparticles



Flavors: Watermelon, Tangie, Citrus Splash, Baja Pineapple & Purple Punch.

Average Onset: 15-25 minutes

Pieces per package: 10 x 10mg pieces (2 of each flavor)



**What are THC Nanoparticles?

Our Nano Bites contain cannabinoid nanoparticles which are utilized by the body much more efficiently than unrefined oils. With increased bioavailability of THC, you can expect more out of your dose...with far less waiting.



#AreYouDŌSD



( Search terms: DOSD , DOSED , Nano , DOS'D , nanomolecular , nanotechnology )