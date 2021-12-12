MEDICAL ID REQUIREDYou need a medical ID to order from this menu.
101 products | Last updated:
Shop by category
Your recently viewed
Staff favorites
Flower
Shop by strain type
Concentrates
Edibles
Cartridges
Pre-rolls
Topicals
Want to see more?This button will take you to the full dispensary menu.shop all
About this dispensary
Square Grouper Dispensary
Different smokes for different folks! The term square grouper was a nickname given to bales of marijuana thrown overboard or out of airplanes in South Florida in the 1970s and 1980s. High quailty cannabis store that offers deli-style service with local Morgan County Farms products Look and smell at local strains before deciding your amount HAVE IT YOUR WEIGHT ;)
Leafly member since 2021
ATMcash acceptedstorefrontveteran discountmedical
dispensary Hours (Central Time)
monday
tuesday
wednesday
thursday
friday
saturday
sunday
10am-6pm
10am-6pm
10am-6pm
10am-6pm
10am-6pm
10am-6pm
10am-6pm
Photos of Square Grouper Dispensary
Show all photos
Deals at Square Grouper Dispensary
see all promotions
New Patient
Valid 11/27/2021 - 2/1/2024
New Patient - 10% OFF
Morgan County
Valid 11/27/2021 - 4/6/2023
Morgan County - 10% OFF
Birthday
Valid 11/27/2021 - 2/4/2023
Birthday - 10% OFF
Updates
3 Reviews of Square Grouper Dispensary
see all reviews
c........r
December 5, 2021
Suzie was amazing and very knowledgeable about the products. Very friendly atmosphere. Will definitely go back.
d........2
December 4, 2021
Great staff Kendell really helped me find what I was looking for. There is a wide variety and good prices defiantly recommend going!
s........2
November 27, 2021
Very knowledgeable staff, love that I can pick my own amount!