About this product
Our DRIP 1250MG Hemp Derived Delta-10 (Δ10) THC tinctures are carefully mixed with a combination of 100% pure distillate, MCT (coconut oil), and natural flavoring. At 1250MG you will be sure to get a great value out of this tincture.
About this brand
DRIP Cannabinoids
DRIP's formulas and procedures are all designed with purity and safety of the end user in mind. This methodology creates cannabinoid oils that are not only potent, but the among purest of its kind.
We sell Delta-8 and Delta-10 nationally, as well as Delta-9 THC in the medical market of Oklahoma.
