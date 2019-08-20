Loading…
Logo for the brand DRIP Cannabinoids

DRIP Cannabinoids

Pineapple Express Delta-8 Cartridge

HybridTHC 18%CBD
1 gram Delta-8 Cartridge with natural terpenes for a delicious taste! All products are derived from organically grown hemp and are free from any pesticides, heavy metals, residual solvents, and mycotoxins.

Pineapple Express is a sativa strain that produces a flavor that is slightly floral and sweet with a combination of pineapple, mango, apple and pine.

Pineapple Express effects

2,735 people told us about effects:
Happy
58% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
46% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
38% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
24% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
12% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
28% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
24% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
21% of people say it helps with anxiety
