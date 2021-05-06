DRIP Cannabinoids
About this product
1 gram Delta-8 Disposable Pen with natural terpenes for a delicious taste! Our disposable pens come ready to smoke and are rechargeable so you can get every last drop. All products are derived from organically grown hemp and are free from any pesticides, heavy metals, residual solvents, and mycotoxins.
Zkittlez is a hybrid strain with a profile that delivers a tropical fruity flavor based upon strawberry, cherry, and herbal notes.
Zkittlez effects
Reported by real people like you
549 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
50% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
36% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
28% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
14% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
8% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
2% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
17% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
15% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
13% of people say it helps with depression
