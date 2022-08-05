"By definition, rosin is a cannabis extract made using heat and pressure—cannabis plant material is placed in a press with heated pads and then compressed, squeezing out hot oil. The process is solventless, so no solvents or chemicals are used in creating rosin. This process was originally used to create rosin for violin bows, which is how the concentrate gets its name.



Rosin is ready in minutes and doesn’t require any extra steps to purify or dilute the extracted oil. Making it is simple, and anyone can make rosin at home with a DIY rosin press or a few household tools (more below).



Rosin is considered to be a dab, as it is most often consumed in a dab rig. However, it can also be put in a cartridge and vaped. Rosin is not considered a wax, as waxes are made with solvents such as butane."



DRIP's Live Hash Rosin is second to none here in Arizona.

We source premium flower, which is vacuum sealed and frozen directly after the harvesting process, skipping the curing step altogether (hence the "Live" in the name).



After the freezing process, the flower is then put into ice water, freezing the trichomes. Using agitation and a series of mesh bags those trichome heads and separated from the plant matter resulting in what is known as water hash.



Finally, the water hash is put into additional mesh bags and placed between parchment paper. This package is then placed into a hydraulic press with heated metal pads which press the live hash rosin out of the water hash.



We also will use the same process of creating water hash and pressing that into rosin with cured material from our grow to create a the "Cured Hash Rosin" at a slightly lower price point than the Live Rosin.



C.C. refers to the "cold cure" that the rosin receives after being pressed to transform it into the most stable form that will lock in terpenes, saving them for release on your banger!