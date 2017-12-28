DroppingSeeds Herbal Blends for Organic Spliffs
RELAX Herbal Blends Tin
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 18%CBD —
About this product
RELAX is crafted to support states of deep relaxation. Sometimes your mind has shut down from a hectic day but your physical body still needs a “slow me down”. RELAX helps resolve restlessness as well as muscular and nerve pain. Experience full restfulness of mind with your body and enjoy.
RECOMMENDED USAGE:
Sipping as a Therapeutic Tea / Taking a restorative Face, Foot or Body Bath / Dry Herb Vaporize with Temperatures at 258°F to 303°F / Smoke in a Ceremonial Pipe or Herbal Roll
INTENDED USES:
-Neuro relaxant
-Smoking cessation aid
-Pain relief
-Muscle relaxant
TRADITIONAL & CLINICAL BENEFITS:
Hops -Humulus Lupulus-* Relieves aches and pains as well as kills bacteria in your system.
Catnip -Nepeta Cataria- A natural sleep aid without any harmful chemicals or drugs.
Passion Flower -Passiflora- Wonderfully calming and sedative action, and it also acts as a muscle relaxant.
Chamomile -Chamaemelum Nobile- It soothes muscles by increasing amino acids as well as calms muscle spasms caused by menstrual cramps.
Mullein -Verbascum Thapsus- Soothing herb to help bring about respiratory calm. The Natives are said to have once used Mullein to paralyze fish, making them easier to catch.
