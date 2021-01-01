About this product

Earth Milk’s ‘Drop-A-Sleep’ tincture is a unique CBD sleep aid offering a balanced combination of Hemp CBD, chamomile flowers, hops, brandy and yucca root.



Experience the calming, soothing and sleep promoting benefits of chamomile flowers and the pain and stress relieving qualities of hops, plus the cognition and immunity boosting effects of yucca root.



You can expect to wake up well rested, fresh and ready to go in the morning with this CBD sleep aid tincture.



This product comes in a 1 oz. bottle with a dropper for easy & accurate dosing.