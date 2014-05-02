About this product

Here’s a friendly Indica famous for making you happy while nuzzling you into a state of relaxation. The citrus flavor brings a tangy and pleasant surprise all the way home, along with notes of floral and pine, homegrown in Humboldt, CA where adding fillers or anything artificial is a strict no-no. 2018 Emerald Cup Finalist. 500mg CCELL™ cartridge for 510 thread battery.