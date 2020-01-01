 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Eel River Organics

Beyond Organic Dry-Farmed Cannabis Extracts

Each plant is organically cultivated without irrigation and without pesticides
Ty - Our legendary master farmer
About Eel River Organics

The story of Eel River Organics begins with the farmer, Ty Johnson. Ty practices organic farming techniques passed down through generations. He cultivates cannabis through the natural farming process known as dry farming. It’s a sustainable process that requires great skill, timing, and attention. Ty has mastered the art of dry farming so that he’s able to produce a terpene profile richer and more flavorful than most cultivation processes. Cannabis plants on the Eel River Organics farm source their water from below, starting from the root of the plant. They tap through ancient redwood and salmon-rich​ soil, deep into the aquifer located below the property. Dry-Farming and capillary action work together to defy gravity while providing our plants exactly what they need and none of what they don’t, all while saving an estimated 16,000 gallons of water a year per acre.

Available in

United States, California, Connecticut